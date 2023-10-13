A 53-year-old man from Chelmsford has been banned from every Tesco and M&S store in Essex for five years.

A man has been banned from every Tesco and M&S store in Essex for five years. Jason Smith, of Greenwood Close, Chelmsford was handed the order in relation to incidents of anti-social behaviour at Chelmsford Bus Station on October 2.

The 53-year-old was made subject to the order at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (October 10). The order states he is banned from attending Wells Crescent or Viaduct Road in Chelmsford for any reason and using offensive language or engaging in any aggressive or intimidating behaviour in a public place.

The order also bans him from being in possession of alcohol in public or being intoxicated through drink or drugs in a public place; and entering any Tesco or Marks & Spencer store in Essex. He has also been ordered to leave any store or premises when asked by any staff, police officer, or PCSO.

Smith was charged with failing to comply with a dispersal order, a racially or religiously aggravated public order offence, and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Inspector Sam Girdlestone, from Chelmsford Community Policing Team, said: “We cannot tolerate people acting anti-socially in our communities. We recognise anti-social behaviour has a really big impact on your everyday life and no-one should feel afraid or intimidated just going about your daily business.

