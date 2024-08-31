Man, 77, arrested for murder after woman dies in Cheltenham

Fairfield Road in Cheltenham Picture: Google
A pensioner has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman, police said.

Emergency services were called to a report of a woman who had been seriously injured at a property on Fairfield Road in Cheltenham at around 3.30am on Saturday.

Gloucestershire Police said a 66-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene. A 77-year-old man from Cheltenham has been arrested and remains in police custody while inquiries continue.

A police spokesman said: “There is currently a scene guard in place at a property while police remain at the address. Officers from the major crime investigation team are in the early stages of an investigation and are appealing for anyone who has any information to come forward.”

Information can be passed on to police online by clicking here, filling in a form and quoting incident 42 of 31 August.

