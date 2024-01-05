Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Breaking

Bridgend: Man and woman charged after two bodies of babies found in South Wales house in 2022

Two people have been charged after the bodies of two babies were found in a house in 2022

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
46 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man and a woman have been charged after the bodies of two babies were found in a house in 2022. Zilvinas Ledovskis, 48, and Egle Zilinskaite, 30, have both been charged with two counts of concealing the birth of a child and two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body, South Wales Police said.

They will appear before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on February 20.

A man and a woman are set to appear before Cardiff Magistrates' Court February 20 over the deaths of two babiesA man and a woman are set to appear before Cardiff Magistrates' Court February 20 over the deaths of two babies
A man and a woman are set to appear before Cardiff Magistrates' Court February 20 over the deaths of two babies

The bodies were found at an address in an end-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend in November 2022 just before 8pm. Superintendent Marc Attwell had described it as a "very distressing incident".

Related topics:South Wales Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.