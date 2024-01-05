Bridgend: Man and woman charged after two bodies of babies found in South Wales house in 2022
Two people have been charged after the bodies of two babies were found in a house in 2022
A man and a woman have been charged after the bodies of two babies were found in a house in 2022. Zilvinas Ledovskis, 48, and Egle Zilinskaite, 30, have both been charged with two counts of concealing the birth of a child and two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body, South Wales Police said.
They will appear before Cardiff Magistrates' Court on February 20.
The bodies were found at an address in an end-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend in November 2022 just before 8pm. Superintendent Marc Attwell had described it as a "very distressing incident".
