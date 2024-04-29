Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses after officers were called to reports of a one vehicle collision on Tarn Lane, Keighley at 2.19pm yesterday (April 28)

A silver Vauxhall Corsa was travelling towards Black Hill Lane. A 14-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were called to reports of a one vehicle collision on Tarn Lane, Keighley. Picture: Google

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “This is a tragic incident where a young boy has lost his life in a serious road traffic collision. His family are being supported by specially trained officers. I would appeal to anyone who was in the area yesterday who saw the vehicle or collision of who may have dash cam footage to come forward.”

The driver of the vehicle, a 21-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment, and then arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time. Two other passengers in the car suffered minor injuries.