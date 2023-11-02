Telling news your way
A man, in his 40s, was held after allegedly dressing as the Manchester Arena bomber for Halloween.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
2 minutes ago
A man was held after allegedly dressing up as a Manchester Arena bomber for Halloween.

A man was arrested after allegedly dressing as the Manchester Arena bomber for Halloween. North Yorkshire Police said it had "received complaints about a man wearing an offensive costume on social media depicting murderer Salman Abedi."

The force said the man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on November 1 on suspicion of using a public communication network to send offensive messages.

The arrest comes after pictures appeared online of a man wearing an Arabian male-style headdress and a T-shirt that said "I love Ariana Grande", along with a backpack that says "boom" and "TNT" on it.

Abedi detonated a bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017, killing himself and 22 people - including seven children.

The man has since been released on conditional police bail.

