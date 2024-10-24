Lancashire man arrested after he arrives at police station with two males tied up on quad bike

By Sue Plunkett
24th Oct 2024, 8:02am
A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment and assault after he arrived at a police station with a teenager and a man in his 20s on a quad bike with their hands and feet tied.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said officers were called to a remote property in Trawden on Sunday (October 20th) at 11.26am by a man who said he had detained two males.

The spokesman said: “While police were making their way to the property, we received a second call from the man to say he was now at Colne Police Station with the two males he had detained.

“When officers went to meet the man, they found a teenager and a man in his 20s on a quad bike with their hands and feet tied. They were not secured to the quad bike. The man has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.”

Related topics:PendleLancashire PoliceTrawden
