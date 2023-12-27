Man arrested at Chesterfield hotel on suspicion of possessing explosives - police & firefighters attend
A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives after he was spotted 'acting suspiciously' at a UK hotel
A man was arrested following an incident at a hotel in Chesterfield last week. Officers were called to reports of a man acting suspiciously at the Sandpiper Hotel in Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, on December 21.
Eyewitnesses reported police cars, and fire engines attending the incident. A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances, contrary to Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.
Officers have now confirmed that nothing at the hotel was found to pose any danger to the public and the man has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.