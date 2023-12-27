A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives after he was spotted 'acting suspiciously' at a UK hotel

A man was arrested following an incident at a hotel in Chesterfield last week. Officers were called to reports of a man acting suspiciously at the Sandpiper Hotel in Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, on December 21.

Eyewitnesses reported police cars, and fire engines attending the incident. A 27-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances, contrary to Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883.