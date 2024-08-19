Man arrested after body of woman discovered hidden in Nottingham bungalow attic

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested after the body of a woman was found hidden in a bungalow attic in Nottingham.

Police officers were alerted to the grim discovery after receiving a report from a member of the public. The body of the woman was found at a property on Ransom Road in the Mapperley in Nottingham on Friday, August 16.

Work is undergoing to identify the victim, however a post mortem found that the woman died of natural causes. A man, who fled the scene after her body was discovered, was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning (August 17) on suspicion of preventing a lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

The property on Ransom Road, Nottingham where a body was found by a member of the public in the attic. | Tom Maddick / SWNS

He has since been released on conditional bail whilst the investigation continues. Detective Inspector Ian Holmes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic discovery and we are continuing our work to understand the circumstances. Officers will continue to be in the area to speak to the local community, conduct inquiries and offer reassurance.

“A post-mortem examination has been carried out and confirmed the woman died from natural causes. A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”