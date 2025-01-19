Man arrested after death of 21-year-old - following videos of fireworks being thrown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 19-year-old has been arrested after a man died following reports of a disturbance.

Police Scotland said emergency services were called to Maree Road and Lochbroom Drive in the Foxbar area of Paisley, Renfrewshire, at around 4.15pm on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man was found seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed the death is currently being treated as unexplained and his next of kin have been informed.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with assault and inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Euan McMillan said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident, however there is no threat to the wider public. Officers will remain in the area as inquiries are carried out and anyone with any concerns can approach them.”

Video posted on social media appeared to show fireworks being thrown in the area earlier on Saturday.