Man arrested for drink-driving after three children injured as they played on the pavement in west Belfast
It happened at 5pm yesterday. Police were told that the car, which was was reversing, hit the children - two girls and a boy - who were taken to hospital.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath, causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop, failing to report and failing to remain where an accident occurred causing injury. He is in custody.
It happened in Black Ridge View in west Belfast. Police Service of Northern Ireland officers want to hear from anyone who saw it, or has dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact police at Woodbourne on 101, quoting reference number 1201 24/08/25.