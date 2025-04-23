Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after reports of someone masturbating in front of other train passengers.

British Transport Police detectives are investigating a complaint of indecent exposure on board a train - and have sent out a request for witnesses.

It happened between 6.17pm and 6.51pm on Friday, April 4 on the Exeter St Davids to Crediton train in Devon. A man is believed to have exposed himself and masturbated while on board in front of other passengers.

A 22-year-old man from Exeter has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of outraging public decency.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 624 of 4 April.