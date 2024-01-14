Man arrested on suspicion of murdering one-year old

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a one-year old

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a one-year old who was found in a critically ill condition. The one-year old ws taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle but passed away on Saturday afternoon. On Friday morning, both police officers and paramedics were called to Frosterley Drive, near Haughton Road in Darlington, at 09:00 GMT on Friday morning.

A woman and a man have also been arrested, the woman, who is in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing serious injury to a child. The man, who is in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing serious injury to a child.