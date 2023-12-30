Man arrested for stealing metal from Birmingham tower blocks - and threatening someone with bunsen burner
A man's been charged with stealing metal from tower blocks - and threatening someone with a bunsen burner.
Dry riser valves - used by the fire service to deal with fires in tower blocks - and copper pipework were stolen from tower blocks in Birmingham, including from Bloomsbury Street, Nechells, in August and Sladefield Road, Saltley, in October.
West Midlands say that a 47-year-old man arrested in connection with the metal thefts has been charged with burglaries and remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday (1 January).
At Sladefield Road someone was also threatened with a bunsen burner; and the man has been also charged with threatening with an offensive weapon.
