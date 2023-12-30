A man has been arrested for stealing metal from tower blocks - and threatening someone with a bunsen burner

An aerial view of Birmingham Picture: Getty

A man's been charged with stealing metal from tower blocks - and threatening someone with a bunsen burner.

Dry riser valves - used by the fire service to deal with fires in tower blocks - and copper pipework were stolen from tower blocks in Birmingham, including from Bloomsbury Street, Nechells, in August and Sladefield Road, Saltley, in October.

West Midlands say that a 47-year-old man arrested in connection with the metal thefts has been charged with burglaries and remanded to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday (1 January).