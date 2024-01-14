Fly-tipper Patrick Stokes, 45, unloaded roofing and building waste in Winchester, in October 2022. Stokes pleaded guilty to the fly-tipping offence after dumping the material when he was spotted by officers from the council. At court he was ordered to pay a fine of £650, prosecution costs of £1,335 and a victim surcharge of £260 - leaving him having to pay £2,245 in total.