Police and public vehicles were damaged in the incident but no person was hurt, Avon and Somerset Police said

Imogen Howse
By Imogen Howse
3 minutes ago
A 41-year-old man has been charged after a military truck was allegedly driven through a police roadblock in Somerset.

Geoff Marshall, of Station Road, Norton Fitzwarren, will appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (12 September) to face one count of dangerous driving, one count of battery, and 12 charges of criminal damage.

Police were sent to an address in Norton Fitzwarren near Taunton on Sunday (10 September) at around 4:40pm, following reports that a man was threatening a person living there. He was also allegedly causing damage to the property.

When officers arrived on the scene, the man is said to have driven a large military lorry into two police cars which were blocking the road - allegedly causing extensive damage to the vehicles as well as cars belonging to members of the public which were parked nearby.

Avon and Somerset Police said no-one was hurt in the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The charges relate to an incident which happened yesterday afternoon when officers received reports of a man causing damage to a property, before subsequently driving a military-style lorry into police and public vehicles.

“Marshall has been remanded into custody and will appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court [on Tuesday 12 September].

“The community can expect to see a continued police presence in the area while inquiries are carried out. We would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding.”

Related topics:SomersetPoliceDriving