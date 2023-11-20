A man has been charged with attempted murder after a Morrisons worker was left in a critical condition amid a knife attack at the store.

A Morrisons worker has been left in a critical condition after being stabbed ‘repeatedly’ at the store in front of other shoppers. Police were called to the supermarket at around 1.30pm on Saturday (November 18) to reports of an incident in Castle Quay, St Helier in Jersey.

They found a woman aged 34 who had suffered stab wounds. She was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital for further medical treatment. Her condition is described as critical but stable. It is however not known whether the assailant was a staff member or a customer.

Following the incident, a 55-year-old was charged with attempted murder and due to appear in magistrates court on Monday (November 20) morning. The incident however posed no wider risk to the public, the police said. It was reported that the Morrisons store was shut after the stabbing and the following day.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a stabbing at 1.30pm this afternoon at Morrisons, Castle Quay, in St Helier. A 34-year-old female had been stabbed multiple times by a man who left the scene.

“She was taken to the Emergency Department by ambulance and remains there in a serious condition. A 55-year-old man who is known to the female has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and he remains in police custody at this time. Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen this or who has any information.”