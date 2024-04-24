Man charged with kidnapping, drugging and sexually assaulting nine-year-old girl

A 56-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping, drugging and sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. Robert Prussak, of no fixed address, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after the girl was reported missing in Brompton Road in Knightsbridge, central London , on Monday.

She became separated from her family and was found three hours later. Prussak is charged with kidnap, two counts of sexual assault on a female under the age of 13, administering a substance with the intention of stupefying or overpowering to enable sexual activity, and committing an offence with the intent to commit a sexual offence.