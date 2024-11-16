Man in court charged with murder after man 'known to him' dies at house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 39-year-old man has died at a house, and a man known to him has been charged with his murder.

Officers were called by the ambulance service to reports of a man seriously injured at the property in Bosmeor Park, Illogan, at around 4.20am on Tuesday (November 12), Devon & Cornwall Police said.

Shane Lynch, aged 39, who was local to the area, died at the scene. Daniel Lynch, age 38, of Bosmeor Park, Illogan, has been charged with murder, the force said.

A 22-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman both arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail pending further inquiries. A 32-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

Daniel Lynch has been remanded in custody and will appear at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on today (Saturday November 16).