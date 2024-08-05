A man will be sentenced by a crown court judge after admitting possessing extreme pornography showing sex acts with a donkey, snake and chicken.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Simmons was arrested for offences which took place in February 2022 in Wellingborough and appeared before magistrates last month. The 55-year-old, who is now of Salamander Close in Grimsby, admitted possessing extreme pornographic images portraying a person’s sexual act with an animal.

Court records show they involved three images – one involving a donkey, one involving a snake and one involving a chicken. Simmons also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a prohibited image of a child – something which covers files such as computer generated images and cartoons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He admitted a third charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image portraying an act which was likely to result in serious injury to a person’s private parts. Simmons was granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on September 5.