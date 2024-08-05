Man caught in Wellingborough with porn showing sex acts with donkey, snake and chicken
Christopher Simmons was arrested for offences which took place in February 2022 in Wellingborough and appeared before magistrates last month. The 55-year-old, who is now of Salamander Close in Grimsby, admitted possessing extreme pornographic images portraying a person’s sexual act with an animal.
Court records show they involved three images – one involving a donkey, one involving a snake and one involving a chicken. Simmons also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing a prohibited image of a child – something which covers files such as computer generated images and cartoons.
He admitted a third charge of possessing an extreme pornographic image portraying an act which was likely to result in serious injury to a person’s private parts. Simmons was granted unconditional bail and will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on September 5.