Man dies after falling from Tate Modern gallery in London as Met police investigate 'unexpected death'
A man has fallen to his death from Modern Tate gallery in London
A man has fallen to his death from a popular London building on Friday. The Metropolitan Police said they were called at 10.45am to reports of a man fallen from the Tate Modern gallery on Bankside.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers, London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended. Despite the efforts of medics at the scene the man sadly died at the scene.
“Enquiries are under way to identify the man and notify the next of kin. A scene and cordons remain in place. The death is currently being treated as unexpected but is not thought to be suspicious.”
