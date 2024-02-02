A man has fallen to his death from Tate Modern gallery in London

A man has fallen to his death from a popular London building on Friday. The Metropolitan Police said they were called at 10.45am to reports of a man fallen from the Tate Modern gallery on Bankside.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers, London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended. Despite the efforts of medics at the scene the man sadly died at the scene.

