A cordon has been put up in a city centre high street after a man died following an attack.

The tape is up in part of Canterbury High Street in Kent, near its junction with St Margaret’s Street. Police were called just after 11.30pm last night, and found the man, in his 20s, in the street with what appeared to be stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Kent Police say that four men have been arrested in connection with the incident and are in custody. Police are in the area making inquiries.

The area is part of Canterbury’s historic centre and is just a stone’s throw from the 11th century cathedral.

Anyone who has information and has yet to speak to officers is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/172197/24. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete their online form on their website .