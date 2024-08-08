Samuel Moore killed his neighbour

A man has been sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for stabbing his neighbour to death.

Samuel Moore, aged 55, of Pleasant View, Midgley was convicted after a jury found him guilty of manslaughter in a trial at Bradford Crown Court.

He appeared in court again yesterday to be sentenced.

On the afternoon of October 31, 2023, Moore called police to report an alleged verbal altercation.

Whilst the call operator was logging up the initial report, Moore went to stand in the doorway of his flat and an altercation broke out between him and Karl Williams, aged 58, with the line then cutting off.

Moore called back and told the operator he had stabbed Karl.

Emergency services swiftly attended, and Karl was found critically injured.

Despite the medical care provided, he passed away at the scene.

Following a six-day trial at the start of June, a jury found Moore guilty of manslaughter.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Eleanor Buchanan of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who led the investigation, said:

“Whilst today’s sentence does not bring Karl back, I hope it provides his family and friends a small comfort in knowing the person responsible for his death has been jailed.

“What appeared to be a relatively low-level neighbour dispute took a violent and tragic turn, resulting in the loss of a life.

“There can never be any justification for those who seek to settle their differences with extreme violence such as this.”

In a statement, Karl’s family said: "We as a family are grateful to the jury for providing us with justice for Karl. There are no winners only losers in this case we have lost our much-loved brother, uncle, great uncle, partner and a friend to many. Another family has also lost a son to a prison sentence.

“We would like to thank all the investigation team and prosecution team who have got the case to court and helped navigate us through this torrid time.

“Also, thanks to the attending Doctor, West Yorkshire Police and Ambulance Service who fought so hard on the 31st October to resuscitate Karl.

“Karl's death has left a huge gap in our family, but it is now time for us, Shelia Karl's partner, extended family and his many friends to now grieve for Karl.”