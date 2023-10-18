Sir Gavin Williamson leaves City Of London Magistrates' Court, after giving evidence against Simon Parry who is charged with stalking and threatening to arrest him.

A man has been found guilty of stalking former education secretary Sir Gavin Williamson. The Conservative MP said he felt “incredibly threatened” by Simon Parry who “persistently followed” him on May 24 and June 14.

Parry, 45, of no fixed abode, was convicted of one count of stalking. He had also denied impersonating a police officer by flashing what Sir Gavin said appeared to be a warrant card and making comments about arresting him on the June date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District judge Tan Ikram found there was no case to answer with respect to the police impersonation charge because the evidence was “so poor”. The judge said: “I am satisfied that those two occasions taken collectively amount to harassment of Sir Gavin.

“The defendant thinks there is humour in relation to what he does. He uploads it onto social media. Objectively he ought to have known the course of conduct amounted to harassment. I am sure of that.”

Parry denied intending to harass, distress, humiliate or intimidate the politician over the two dates when he gave evidence on Wednesday. He appeared at court with Piers Corbyn, the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Sir Gavin Williamson leaves City Of London Magistrates' Court, after giving evidence against Simon Parry who is charged with stalking and threatening to arrest him.