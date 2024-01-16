A man was rushed to hospital after being attacked by a group in Leeds city centre.

Call Lane in Leeds

The victim, who was left with injuries to his face, was assaulted by three men in Call Lane on Sunday (January 14).

Police were called by the ambulance service shortly before 6.45am. It is understood that the attack happened around 20 minutes earlier. The victim was treated in hospital for facial injuries.

An investigation into the incident has been launched by West Yorkshire Police. Anyone who witnessed the assault, or who has any information about those involved, has been urged to contact Leeds District CID.