A man has died in hospital following an alleged assault on the London Underground

A man has died after an alleged assault at Southwark Underground Station, British Transport Police (BTP) said. The victim, currently identified only as a 28-year-old man, had been in a critical condition in hospital since Thursday (August 22) and died on Saturday evening (August 24), with his family by his side.

BTP said officers were called to the station in south-east London on Thursday at 9.44pm after reports of an assault on the stairs. Rakeem Miles, 23, of Southwark, was arrested the following morning and later charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is still in custody, BTP said, and detectives are now seeking to update the charge to reflect the change in the victim’s condition.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Paul Attwell said: “There is no place for violence on the rail network and I am urging anyone with information, who is yet to speak to us, to get in touch. We have specialist family liaison officers supporting the victim’s family and my thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.”