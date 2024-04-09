Gary Ellis posted hundreds of images of his victim online even after being banned by the court

Gary Ellis received a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation days for harassment and disclosing private sexual images in December 2020, Nottingham Crown Court was told. A restraining order was imposed and he was prohibited from posting anything about his victim online. But he breached the restraining order in March the next year when he posted more sexual images and was jailed for 30 months.

As a result his victim regularly checks the internet and a search in October 2023 revealed Ellis had publicly posted 300 images of her captioned with the words: "I love having my picture spread around on the internet." The page was “dedicated” to images of her and was made to look like she had set it up with the caption: "Make me famous".

She reported the matter to police but a second set of images came to light when she carried out another search in December 2023. In a statement she said she was made to feel “physically sick”, suffered humiliation at work and was contacted by strangers because Ellis also posted her work telephone number. “He has abused me and degraded me to nothing more than body parts,” she said. “It has altered my sense of self-identity and I now hate having to look at myself.”

Stephen Cobley, mitigating, said: “The defendant says, "I need to pay for what I did," and he knows this means an immediate custodial sentence. If he continues with this behaviour these sentences must get longer. He realises this was wholly unsavoury behaviour, which caused a great deal of upset. Mitigation is this case is sparse. Whatever else this defendant has done he has saved his victim the further anguish of a trial.”