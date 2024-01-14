The 31-year-old drove around for 40 minutes before agreeing to let the driver out in exchange for money

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton man who drove off in a delivery van with the driver stuck in the back has been jailed.

Connor Terry Malone appeared before Northampton Crown Court for sentencing on December 14, 2023 after admitting three offences: kidnap, assault and using a vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old got into the driver’s seat of a man’s van, while the driver was delivering newspapers at around 4.30am on September 10, 2023.

Malone drove off while the man was still in the back of the vehicle. The side door wedged open.

He then drove around the area for around 40 minutes, before agreeing to let the delivery driver go if he gave him money, police say.

When Malone stopped at the junction to take the victim to a cash machine, the man grabbed him. Malone then bite him on the arm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police officers attending an incident nearby heard the commotion and arrested Malone.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Katie Ryder, of CID West, said: “I’m really pleased to see Connor Malone given a sentence that reflects the seriousness of his offending on the morning of September 10.

“In the victim’s personal statement, he detailed how scared he was during the incident, not least because of how fast and erratically Malone was driving, and made worse by the fact that the van door was stuck open throughout.

“I can’t imagine how frightening it would be to be in the back of that van with no seatbelt or anything to hold onto, and I would commend the man for his bravery in going on to detain Malone when he was finally able to escape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Malone’s decisions that day clearly put this man’s life at risk and I hope he uses his time in prison to reflect and make better choices in the future.”