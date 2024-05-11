Man left with facial injuries & two arrested after incident at Sheffield car wash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An increased police presence will be in place in the area throughout today.

Two people have been arrested following an incident at a Sheffield car wash, in which a man in his 20s suffered facial injuries. South Yorkshire Police were called at 11.24pm last night (Friday, May 10, 2024) to reports of a break-in at a premises in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police were called at 11.24pm last night (Friday, May 10, 2024) to reports of a break-in at a premises on Archer Road in Millhouses, Sheffield. Picture: Tim Hopkinson

The police cordon currently in place is centred around the Express Hand Car Wash on the road, opposite the entrance to Sainsbury’s. A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene and found a man in his 20s with facial injuries. He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

“A 39-year-old man and a 26-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning GBH, with both currently in police custody.

“A cordon remains in place outside the premises while officers continue their work and there will be an increased police presence in the Archer Road area today.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please contact police on 101.

You can also submit information online via the police’s website: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.

Please quote incident number 1212 of May 10, 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org.