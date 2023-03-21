Thomas Parker was killed at Reading station after travelling back from watching an Arsenal game

A man was murdered with a metal horseshoe following a row over loud music on a train, a court heard.

Thomas Parker, 24, died after being hit on the back of the head at Reading station in Berkshire on the night of 30 July last year.

Kirkpatrick Virgo, 42, is accused of murdering the golf club greenkeeper as he was travelling home from watching an Arsenal game with his brother Criag and two friends.

Jurors at Reading Crown Court heard that Mr Parker was on the Elizabeth line before the defendant and two of his friends boarded the train and started playing loud music from a ‘boom box’ speaker.

Thomas Parker died after he was attacked at Reading station (Photo: British Transport Police handout)

Craig Parker got into an argument with the friend of Mr Virgo who was playing the music, but there was “no violence”, according to prosecutors. The 42-year-old later joined in the row and warned the victim’s group “do you want to die tonight?”, the hearing was told.

Two off-duty police officers tried to keep the peace and calm the situation, but Mr Virgo was said to be “looking for trouble” by calling Craig Parker the homophobic slur “b**ty boy”.

The court was told that the argument looked like it would turn into “actual violence” but the presence of the police officers ensured the situation did not escalate.

But despite officers splitting the groups into different parts of the train carriage, Mr Virgo’s group moved back towards Mr Parker’s, which showed they were “intent on carrying on the confrontation”, the jury was told. One witness claimed Mr Virgo was “psyched up” and had an “air of menace” which left them unnerved.

After Mr Parker’s group left the train, the court heard how Mr Virgo followed and hit him on the head with a heavy metallic horseshoe from his rucksack. The attack was caught on CCTV meaning Mr Virgo had “no choice” but to admit unlawfully killing Mr Parker.

Prosecutor Tahir Khan KC told the jury: “We say the defendant was upset about the earlier argument. He was intent on doing some serious damage to one or another of the victim’s group.

“The defendant followed after Tom Parker and he brought the heavy weapon down on the back of Tom Parker’s head. Tom Parker fell straight to the floor and sadly he did not get back up. He was fatally wounded by a single blade.”

After hitting Mr Parker, the 42-year-old attempted to run away but was caught by the victim’s brother. A station security guard working for G4S intervened and rushed to give the victim CPR as he was bleeding heavily from his brain. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, Mr Parker was sadly pronounced dead at 12.40am on 31 July 2022.

Police arrested Mr Virgo on suspicion of manslaughter and later murder. On Monday (20 March), the defendant, from Slough, showed little visible emotion as the case against him was read out. He admits manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon but denies murder.