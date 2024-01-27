Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after disturbance involving several men

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after two men were assaulted and a car was stolen in Edinburgh on Friday evening.

Around 8.35pm on Friday (January 26), emergency services were called following reports of a disturbance involving several men. One man, aged 25, was found seriously injured and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. A second man, aged 24, was also injured in the altercation and sought medical treatment.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and are checking for relevant CCTV footage for any additional information on those involved.

Enquiries have established a black BMW car, with the registration YF13 OWK, was also stolen. Officers are asking people with dash cams or recording equipment in the area at the time to check their footage as there may be images which could assist the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the Southhouse Square area last night. The motive for these attacks is unknown and it is imperative we trace those responsible. Our enquiries have revealed that a group of up to five men were involved in a disturbance, which has resulted in two men being seriously injured. I would ask anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact us.”