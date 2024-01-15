A man who strangled his girlfriend while she held a baby in her arms has been put behind bars. Kieran Hewitt and his partner had argued the night before the attack and by morning she had packed his bags ready for him to leave.

During a shocking violent outburst, which happened in an alleyway near the house, Hewitt put his hands around the victim's throat until she "could see speckles" and felt herself being lifted from the ground.

The trouble then continued back inside the house where, after the baby had been put down, Hewitt punched the woman six or seven times to the head. Newcastle Crown Court heard he was left with bruising and scratches after the ordeal in October 2022.

Prosecutor Matthew Hopkins said the strangling attack happened after Hewitt left with the house keys and the victim followed him outside. Mr Hopkins said: "Once in the alleyway by the house he put both hands around her throat and squeezed. She felt herself becoming light headed and could see speckles. She felt herself being lifted from the floor."

Mr Hopkins said the woman still had a baby in her arms at this point and added: "She felt that the defendant was trying to cause her serious harm. She felt terrified."

The court heard the woman hit out and Hewitt eventually let go but warned her "wait until we get inside this house".

Mr Hopkins said the baby was put on the sofa and added; "He began to punch her with both hands. He hit her in the head area around six or seven times. She said she felt as if she was going to end up in hospital."

When Hewitt was questioned by the police he claimed it was the woman who attacked him and he had pushed her away to defend himself. Hewitt, 24, of Travers Street, Houghton, was convicted of assault and intentional strangulation after a magistrates court trial.

In an impact statement, which was read in court, the woman, who was left in pain, said she was terrified of Hewitt assaulting her again. Claire Anderson, defending, said Hewitt was "petrified" about going to prison, has an offer of work, has stayed out of trouble since and has no previous convictions.