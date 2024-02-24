Assault in Edinburgh sees 34-year-old man taken to hospital for treatment
A 34-year-old man has been taken to hospital after an incident which saw police and ambulance crews descend on an Edinburgh street.
Four police vehicles and an ambulance were called to the scene at around 6.50pm on Friday following reports of an assault.
An eyewitness reported seeing a man being escorted to an ambulance and he was later taken to hospital for treatment.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
