A 43-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a ‘disturbance’ in an Edinburgh street.

Emergency services descended in Gorgie in Edinburgh at around 6.40pm on Friday after they received reports of an incident.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been seriously assaulted and he was taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A man was taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Wheatfield Place | Google

The road was taped off while investigations were carried out and police say enquiries are ‘ongoing’.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 6.40pm on Friday, we received a report of disturbance at Wheatfield Place in Edinburgh. Officers attended and a 43-year-old man was seriously assaulted and taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing.”