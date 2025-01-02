Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is being hunted after going on a New Year’s Day hammer rampage - and smashing the windows of an Aldi store.

The 2025 berserker supermarket attack happened in Boston, Lincolnshire, in the early hours of yesterday.

Lincolnshire Police say they are “urgently seeking information, witnesses and footage of a man smashing windows of the Aldi store”.

They added: “An initial call was made to our Force Control Room at 1.25am, reporting that man was using the hammer on the store in Queen Street. Were you in the area at the time and did you see the incident or anything suspicious - or perhaps you have dashcam footage from driving in the area? Please contact us.”

The man is thought to have left Aldi and walked towards McDonald’s and on to Broadfield Street. He wore a dark scarf or snood around his neck and the lower half of his face. He is bald or has very short hair, and wore a jacket which appears to be darker on the top third with lighter coloured bottoms, white trainers.

Police added: “We appreciate the image is not the highest quality, but we are releasing it to jog anyone’s memory of his movements or actions at the time.”

Anyone who knows anything about the incident can call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Incident 64 of January 1, or email [email protected] adding the same incident number and date. Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.