A man who boasted he was the ‘best drug dealer about’ to police upon his arrest, has been jailed. Robert Rusby, of no fixed address, was sentenced to five years in jail after being found in possession of drugs worth over £1,000.

Cambridgeshire police said they were on patrol in Cambridge on December 1 when they spotted Busby parked on the pavement on Cherry Hinton Road. He attempted to drive off when the police went to question him about drug dealing.

The 54-year-old, of no fixed address, was then searched and found to be in possession of crack cocaine and heroin with an estimated street value of £1,390. While being booked into custody he boasted to officers, "I am one of the best drug dealers about".

At Peterborough Crown Court on Tuesday (January 16), Busby was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

