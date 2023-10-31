A 38-year-old man has been banned from Tesco and Co-Op stores for five years.

A man has been banned from Tesco and Co-Op stores across an entire county for five years for shoplifting. Joseph Daniels, 38, who targeted supermarkets in and around Maidstone in Kent, was arrested four times in a month after stealing items ranging from a box of chocolates to meat.

The first theft happened on September 18 when Daniels took two boxes of chocolate from a Tesco Express store in Tonbridge Road, Maidstone. He was arrested and bailed with conditions which prohibited him from entering any other shops in the town.

On October 10, he targeted a Spar store in nearby Staplehurst where he went on to commit another theft, helping himself to several items including meat products. He was arrested again on suspicion of two counts of shoplifting from a Co-Op on Tuesday, October 17.

He was charged and remanded pending a hearing at Medway Magistrates’ Court on the next day. Daniels pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay compensation of £120.

He was also made subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) requiring him to comply with any banning notices that are issued to him, leave any Kent store when asked by a person in authority, and not enter any Tesco or Co-Op premises in the county, for the next five years.

He faces jail if he ignores the ban.

Sergeant Daniel Bartlett, of Kent Police’s Strategic Prevention Command, said: "Daniels has a long history of repeat offending and this CBO places significant restrictions on his movements.

