It has been five years since 22 people were killed at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena

Sunday 22 May 2022 marked the fifth annivery of the Manchester Arena attack, when, on 22 May 2017, terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a device which killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

Around 20,000 participants in the Great Manchester Run held a minute’s applause for the victims of the attack. Freya Lewis, a survivor from the night, started the race before taking part in memory of her best friend who was killed.

A public inquiry into the attack adjourned in March, with two reports on the background to the bombing, including the radicalisation of Manchester-born Abedia, due to be published later this year.

The inquiry has concluded there were “significant failures” by five British Transport Police officers on duty in the lead-up to the blast, including two of them driving away from the arena to buy kebabs on a two-hour break.

Who were the victims?

A total of 22 concert goers aged between eight and 51 were killed in the bombing, with hundreds more left with injuries.

These are the victims of the tragic event.

Saffie-Rose Roussos, 8

Saffie-Rose Roussos, Lancashire, was the youngest victim of the attack at just eight-years-old. She had been given the tickets to the concert by her parents for Christmas and attended the event with her mother, Lisa, and older sister, Ashlee.

Saffie-Rose’s father, Andrew, described her as his “perfect, precious, beautiful daughter”, saying that it was like “the best artists got together and drew her from top to toe”.

Following her death, her headteacher, Chris Upton, said she was “simply a beautiful girl” and that the news came as a “tremendous shock” to all at Tarleton Community Primary School.

Nell Jones, 14

Nell Jones, Cheshire, was a Year 9 student at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School in Cheshire. Her form tutor, David Wheeler, said that she was “a very popular girl, always smiling, always positive”.

Alex, a close friend of Nell’s, said that she had “never known a girl who was so passionate and positive about life”.

Her older brother, Sam, said: “I see gaps where I’m out where Nell should be. She should be with us, with her contagious smile.”

Sorrell Leckowski, 14

Sorrell Leckowski, Leeds, attended the concert with her mother Samantha and grandmother Pauline, who were both also seriously injured.

Her mother said that Sorrell was “hungry for knowledge” and had dreams of studying in New York to fulfil her dreams of becoming an architect.

In a statement her grandfather said: “Sorrell was only 14 but she was our rock, she kept us all grounded. She was such a clever, talented, creative girl, there was nothing she couldn’t do.

“She was going to be an architect and wanted to go to Columbia University in New York to study so that she could build hotels with slides coming out of the rooms and so that she could build her mum a house.”

Eilidh MacLeod, 14

Eilidh MacLeod, Outer Hebrides, attended the Ariana Grande concert with a friend to celebrate her birthday, who suffered from serious injuries in the atack. The event was Eilidh’s first gig.

The 14-year-old was a keen musician who played the bagpipes and her father, Roderick, said that her talent at the instrument brought her confidence.

He said: “She was growing into a lovely young woman with this fantastic gift she was able to express herself with.”

After her death, Eilidh’s Trust was set up in her name, which aims to create and maintain a permanent memorial on the Isle of Barra to Eilidh and the other victims of the Manchester Arena attack. The trust also aims to “advance the musical Education for Children and Young People within rural areas, working with small charities, educational bodies and community groups across the UK”.

Megan Hurley, 15

Megan Hurley, Liverpool, had been gifted a ticket to the concert as a surprise for her birthday. She was seen at the gig with her older brother, Bradley, who was injured in the explosion.

Speaking of his sister, Bradley said: “Music became a running theme in our lives and it was something we loved just as much as we loved each other.”

Megan’s parents, Michael and Joanne, said that she had a kind and caring nature, and loved animals, running and photography.

Her parents also said: “She had a lust for life and loved to have fun. So many beautiful and blossoming relationships were cut short, so many milestones will be missed and so many questions are still unanswered.”

Megan was the last victim of the attack to be named.

Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15

Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Greater Manchester, ended up going to the concert after she was given a spare ticket by a friend on the day.

A student at Tottington High School, Olivia, also called Ollie, had dreams of becoming a singer on the West End.

Her mother, Charlotte Hodgson, said: “Ollie didn’t walk into a room, she made an entrance. The door would fling open, she would stand at the doorway and she would shout, “Bonjour!””

Her father, Andrew Hardy, said that she was born “with a twinkle in her eye” and that “music was her life”. She had performed at the Manchester Arena before and had also auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent.

Chloe Rutherford, 17

Chloe Rutherford, South Shields, had been at the concert with her boyfriend, Liam Curry, who was also killed in the blast.

Chloe’s father, Mark, said that she was “a real English rose, with blonde hair and the most amazing blue eyes and a smile that could light up a room and bring the sunshine out”.

Her parents said that she loved to sing and had performed in stage shows whilst she was growing up.

Georgina Callander, 18

Georgina Callander, Lancashire, was the first victim to be naming in the bombing. She was a student at Runshaw College where she had been studying health and social care. She had been due to study children’s nursing at Edge Hill University.

Georgina was a huge fan of Ariana Grande, and had previously met the popstar.

Her mother, Lesley, said that she loved art, ballet, taekwondo and Bolton Wanderers football club. She added that she had been like “a beautiful melody who lit up the room with her famous smile”.

Her brother, Daniel, said that his “geeky” sister had been “a ray of sunshine on the darkest of days”.

Courtney Boyle, 19

Courtney Boyle, Tyne and Wear, died in the explosion alongside her stepfather, Philip Tron, 32. The pair were waiting to pick up Courtney’s sister from the Ariana Grande concert.

She was studying criminology and psychology at Leeds Beckett University, and had hopes of joining the prison service.

Her mother, Deborah, described her as “a gorgeous woman with a caring nature to match”.

She added: “My stunning, amazing, beautiful daughter, you were my rock, you made me so proud with all you achieved and my gorgeous, crazy Philip, you made my world a happy place and now you are both my angels flying high in the sky.”

Liam Curry, 19

Liam Curry, South Shields, had been at the concert with his girlfriend Chloe Rutherford.

Chloe’s father, Mark, said that Liam “looked after her with such care and love, always putting her first in all they did together”.

They had been together for nearly three years when they were killed.

Liam was described by his mum, Caroline, as being “quiet and reserved” and having a talent for cricket. Just eight weeks prior, Liam lost his father, Andrew, to lymphoma blood cancer.

Caroline said: “Only eight weeks after the loss of his dad, evil ripped out our family’s hearts and stole my baby boy.”

John Atkinson, 28

John Atkinson, Greater Manchester, worked with young adults with autism and behavioural difficulties.

His parents, Daryl and Kevan, said that he “loved everyone and everyone loved him” and described him as the “perfect son”.

His older sister, Laura, said that she would “never get over what happened to him” and added: “We’ve lost the biggest and best part of our puzzle. It can never be fixed now.”

Martyn Hett, 29

Martyn Hett, Greater Manchester, was a social media manager who attended the concert with a friend. He had appeared on a number of TV shows, including Come Dine With Me and Tattoo Fixers.

His mother, Figen Murray, said that he had “the most incredible passion for life” and a “catching charisma about him”.

His father, Paul Hett, also added: "Martyn’s personality was fun with a wicked sense of humour. Martyn lit up everyone around him."

Philip Tron, 32

Philip Tron, Gateshead, was killed in the blast alongside his stepdaughter Courtney Boyle.

His uncle, Ken Mullen, said in a statement on behalf of the family that Philip had been a “bonny lad” and “always had a smile and cheeky grin when talking to you and was a great source of one-liners”.

His sister, Vicky, added: “He had a huge bright smile that reminds me of my own, this makes me sad as I am caught in a moment of loss when I am having a moment of happiness. He was a very protective and proud brother.”

Kelly Brewster, 32

Kelly Brewster, Sheffield, had been accepted for an offer with her partner Ian Winslow for a new four bedroom house the very morning of the concert.

Her family said that she had already planned which room was going to be for Ian’s daughter and which room would be the nursery as the pair wanted to grow their family.

Ian said: “Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together… Love you loads.”

Angelika, 39, and Marcin Klis, 42

Angelika and Marcin Klis, a Polish couple from York, were both killed in the explosion while collecting their daughters from the concert.

Angelika was a Tesco customer services assistant and Marcin was a taxi driver. Their children, Aleksandra and Patrycja, said that they “did everything in their power to ensure we had everything we wanted and more”.

They added that their parents were “so in love, as if they were teenagers without a care in the world” and that “they were soulmates and they didn’t want to be without each other”.

Elaine McIver, 43

Elaine McIver, Cheshire, was a Cheshire Police officer who was off duty at the concert.

Her partner, Paul Price, said that she was an “extraordinary person” and that she was “always sorting things out for everyone or helping them - it was like her job was to make others happy”.

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, her family said: "Elaine was a much loved daughter, sister, auntie, friend and colleague, the best we could ever have wished for.

"She was everyone’s friend, thoughtful beyond belief with an effervescent and outgoing personality.

"Elaine just loved life, and had a major love of music. Despite what has happened to her, she would want us all to carry on regardless and not be frightened by fear tactics, instead she regularly urged us all to rise up against it."

Lisa Lees, 43

Lisa Lees, Greater Manchester, had been at the concert with her friend Alison Howe as they waited to pick up their daughters from the concert. Alison also died in the attack.

Lisa was a beauty tutor who, her husband Anthony said, was “always ready to help her students”.

He also described her as being “caring and beautiful, inside and out”.

Alison Howe, 45

Alison Howe, Greater Manchester, was killed alongside her friend Lisa Lees as they waited to pick their daughters up from the concert.

Alison’s mother, Sue Cann, said that she was a “very talented musician, loving and kind and someone people wanted to be around”.

Her husband, Steve Howe, said: “If anyone could think of a person who needs a bigger tribute it would be Alison - I’m just finding it really difficult to put into words.”

Michelle Kiss, 45

Michelle Kiss, Lancashire, was waiting to collect her daughter from the Ariana Grande concert when she was killed. Her daughter escaped the blast uninjured.

Her husband, Tony, said that their family had visited the venue for “many” concerts and said: “How sad to think that a place that had brought so much joy to my family would be the place forever to take away that joy.”

He added: “I will always try to ensure that our children seize the opportunities that life offers just like their mother did. Michelle Kiss.

“Just saying her name breaks my heart because I know so many beautiful moments from our futures that have been taken away from us all.”

Wendy Fawell, 50

Wendy Fawell, West Yorkshire, had gone to the concert with a friend, who was seriously injured, and their children. She was an after school club manager.

Her family described her as a “fun person” who “loved her role of being a mum to Adam and Charlotte”.

Her husband and children said: “She had so much to live for and she gave so much of herself, she was the one who could be relied on.”

Wendy’s mother, Julia, also added: “That day I lost her part of me died. It’s a different world now without Wendy.”

Jane Tweddle, 51

Jane Tweddle, Lancashire, worked as a receptionist at the South Shore Academy in Blackpool. She had gone to the venue with a friend to pick up that friend’s daughter.

Jane’s daughters, Harriet, Isabelle and Lily, described her as their “warrior mum” who had taught them to “be kind and to always stick together”.

Jane Bailey, Academy principal of the school she worked at, said that parents, students and colleagues of Jane said that she was “bubbly, kind, welcoming, funny and generous”.