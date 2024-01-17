Manhunt launched for attempted murder suspect after attack in Yorkshire
A manhunt has been launched for a suspect in an attempted murder case
Police are hunting for a man who is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder. Jack Crawley should not be approached by members of the public, North Yorkshire Police has warned. Instead, any sightings of the 19-year-old should be reported immediately.
It comes after an attack on a man in the village of Acaster Malbis, York, on the evening of January 5. The force has launched an attempted murder investigation.
Crawley is from Carlisle and has links to Leeds, Rotherham, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh. Police said he may be travelling around different locations. He is white, 6ft 3in, with very short hair and short facial hair. He is left-handed and wears size 9.5 shoes.
Anyone who believes they have seen Crawley or has any information about his location should contact police. Information can be provided to the investigation team directly via the North Yorkshire Police website. Those who spot Crawley have been warned not to confront him and instead to dial 999 as soon as it is safe to do so.