Jack Crawley Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Police are hunting for a man who is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder. Jack Crawley should not be approached by members of the public, North Yorkshire Police has warned. Instead, any sightings of the 19-year-old should be reported immediately.

It comes after an attack on a man in the village of Acaster Malbis, York, on the evening of January 5. The force has launched an attempted murder investigation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crawley is from Carlisle and has links to Leeds, Rotherham, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Edinburgh. Police said he may be travelling around different locations. He is white, 6ft 3in, with very short hair and short facial hair. He is left-handed and wears size 9.5 shoes.