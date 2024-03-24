Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been taken to hospital with knife wounds following a 'disturbance' on a Sheffield estate in the early hours today.

Police were called at around 3.30am this morning, Sunday, March 24, to an address in Wybourn.

Manor Oaks Place, in Wybourn, Sheffield, was sealed off by police following a 'disturbance' which left a man in hospital with knife wounds to his face on Sunday, March 24

What did police say?

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "It is reported that a large group of people were leaving a property and a disturbance occurred.

"A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital with knife wounds to the face. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening."

The force added in the statement, issued shortly before 1pm today, that no arrests had been made in connection with the incident and enquiries remained ongoing.

Woman woken by 'lots of screaming'

Police were called to Manor Oaks Place, in Wybourn, Sheffield, at around 3.30am on Sunday, March 24

A solitary police car was still at the scene, with one officer present.

Most residents we spoke to said they had not heard or seen anything but one woman described being woken by 'lots of screaming'.

She said of life on the estate: "It's not bad. I was born and bred here. It's alright. I keep myself to myself."