Breaking

Man’s body found in clothes recycling bin by member of the public in Scalby, Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police say there are no suspicious circumstances around the man’s death

Claire Schofield
By Claire Schofield
2 minutes ago

A man’s body has been found in a bin in Scalby, Scarborough, police say.

The man was found in a clothing recycling bin at Scalby Village Hall by a member of the public early on Friday morning (17 March).

A man’s body has been found in a bin in Scalby (Photo: Louise Perrin, The Scarborough News)
North Yorkshire Police were contacted at 6am after a person reported the grim discovery.

Detectives from the force and fire and ambulance teams were at the scene and a police cordon was put in place. The cordon covered the area from Station Road along Scalby Road and included the village hall car park, where the majority of police activity is located. Police say the scene has now been closed.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances around the man’s death (Photo: Louise Perrin, The Scarborough News)
There are no suspicious circumstances around the man’s death, North Yorkshire Police said, and a file has been passed to the Coroner.

The man’s family have been made aware and are being supported by officers

