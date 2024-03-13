Smithson Street, Rothwell Picture: Google

A married couple have been charged with the murder of a man who died in hospital.

At around 10pm on Saturday (Mar 9), North Yorkshire Police were notified about a man receiving medical assistance in Smithson Street, Rothwell.

The 49-year-old man from Leeds was taken to hospital, however he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police launched a murder investigation and soon a married couple from Rothwell were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Stephen Long, 48, and Cheryl Long, 46, both of Rothwell, were then charged with murder and have been remanded in custody to appear before Leeds magistrates on Tuesday (Mar 12).