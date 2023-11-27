Armed robbers got away with more than £25,000 in cash and left staff members injured after a raid at a Post Office in Yorkshire, police have said.

South Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at the Post Office in Cudworth, near Barnsley, at around 9.15am on Friday (Nov 24).

The force said a number of masked culprits managed to get into the Post Office before assaulted two members of staff while brandishing weapons, before fleeing with more than £25,000 in cash. The staff members were left with minor injuries, and are now being supported by specialist police officers after the terrifying ordeal.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives have been working around the clock to find those responsible. It is believed the offenders fled the scene in a blue Ford Fiesta. Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have been in the area at the time and have dashcam footage of the vehicle.”