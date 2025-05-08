Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

McDonald’s diners could hold the clue to finding a teenager accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in woodland.

Police say the perpetrator was seen in a McDonald’s shortly before the incident.

He is white, between 15 and 18 years old, of average build, and clean shaven with short dark hair. He was wearing hooded black puffer coat, a grey zip-up hoodie and matching joggers, and black trainers with white on the sole.

He was spotted in the fast-food restaurant in Telford, Shropshire, just before the girl was raped in near the Visitor Centre in Telford Town Park on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Paul Drury from Telford CID said: “We understand how worrying this incident will be for the local community, and I want to reassure residents that we are doing all we can to identify the person responsible.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or was in McDonalds in Telford from 6pm to 6.30pm. If you think you saw someone matching the description, please get in contact with us. Officers will continue to be in the local area as our enquiries continue. If you have any concerns or information which you think could help, speak to an officer.

“The victim and her parents are being supported by specially trained officers and are being kept informed as the investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information about the incident can call West Mercia Police on 01952 214687.

Information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.