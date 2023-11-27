Body found in Dundee graveyard: Police launch investigation following discovery in Howff, Meadowside
A cemetery was cordoned off by the police after a body was found at the site.
An investigation has been launched after a body was found in a graveyard in Dundee city centre. Police Scotland said the discovery was made at about 9.20am at the Howff in Meadowside. The cemetery and nearby Barrack Street were cordoned off and police officers were in attendance.
A police spokesperson said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances." The Barrack Street cordon was lifted at about 11.15am, reported the BBC, but the graveyard - which dates back to 1564 - remains closed.
