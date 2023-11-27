Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Breaking

Body found in Dundee graveyard: Police launch investigation following discovery in Howff, Meadowside

A cemetery was cordoned off by the police after a body was found at the site.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
25 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An investigation has been launched after a body was found in a graveyard in Dundee city centre. Police Scotland said the discovery was made at about 9.20am at the Howff in Meadowside. The cemetery and nearby Barrack Street were cordoned off and police officers were in attendance.

A police spokesperson said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances." The Barrack Street cordon was lifted at about 11.15am, reported the BBC, but the graveyard - which dates back to 1564 - remains closed.

Related topics:DundeePolice Scotland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.