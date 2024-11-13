Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the men charged with felling the famous Sycamore Gap tree and causing more than £620,000 of damage was too ill to appear before a judge.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Carruthers, 32, of Church Street, Wigton, Cumbria, watched Monday’s 20 minute pre-trial hearing at Newcastle Crown Court via his mobile phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His co-accused Daniel Graham, 39, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, attended court in person.

Judge Paul Sloan KC addressed Carruthers over the link, saying: “I gather you are unwell and that is why you haven’t travelled to court today.”

Men charged with felling famous Sycamore Gap tree and causing more than £620,000 of damage appear in court

Prosecution and defence lawyers discussed legal issues during the hearing ahead of the trial which was due to start on December 3.

It was expected to take 10 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair are jointly charged with causing criminal damage worth £622,191 to the much-photographed Northumberland tree.

They are also charged with causing £1,144 of damage to Hadrian’s Wall, a Unesco World Heritage Site, which was hit by the tree when it was felled overnight on September 28 2023.

Both the tree and the wall were said to belong to the National Trust.