Ashley Grundy and Steven Robinson dumped the dog’s decapitated body after carrying out the sickening act

Two men have been jailed after they decapitated a pet dog and left its head on a door handle where it was found by a child in an act of revenge after a pub row.

Ashley Grundy, 31, and Steven Robinson, 39, chopped the head off a Yorkshire Terrier called Bailey and then dumped his body.

The pair got into a row with another customer in The Baron’s Rest pub in Chorley, Lancashire, on 19 May, 2018 and Grundy threatened them.

Ashley Grundy and Steven Robinson have been jailed after they decapitated a pet dog.

In the early hours of the following morning, they drove to the victim’s house and stole their pet pooch before driving back to the boozer where they decapitated the dog.

They then dumped the dog’s body at the pub and left its head on the handle of a house where the victim’s mother lived leaving her and her child to make the grisly discovery.

Footage showed Robinson discarding Bailey’s body

An extensive CCTV trawl showed Robinson discarding an item into the bush using a car mat to wrap the item in which was later found to be Bailey’s decapitated body.

Prosecutors described the incident as an act of revenge and intimidation which was ‘intended to cause maximum fear to the victims’.

Grundy, of Kirkham and Steven Robinson, of Lancaster, were jailed for 19 months at Preston Crown Court for criminal damage and outraging public decency.

Sgt Paul Harrison, of Lancashire Police said: “This was a lengthy investigation which involved a number of officers.

“Officers sat through hours of CCTV and had to go through distressing incidents to compare the DNA from Bailley’s head and carcass to the DNA of the blood found in and on the vehicle that Grundy and Robinson were using.

“I’d like to thank all the officers involved who worked tirelessly to bring this investigation to a conclusion.