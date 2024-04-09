Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Mercedes driver has been arrested after a woman died in a collision on the A361 at Frome. Avon and Somerset Police said the woman in her twenties was driving a Volkswagen Golf, and crashed into the Mercedes C220 AMG at about 11pm on Monday, April 8. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his fifties, the driver of the Mercedes, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving and drug driving. He remains in police custody following a medical assessment at the scene.

Police said while formal identification has yet to take place, the woman’s next of kin have been informed and will be supported by a specialist family liaison officer.

The force has also launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward to assist them in their investigation, including anyone with dashcam, CCTV or other footage, or any information about the circumstances leading to the collision.