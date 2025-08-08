A man who had a large tear in his trousers exposed himself and touched himself in front of women on a train.

It happened at about 9.30pm on Tuesday, July 29, when a man on a Metropolitan Line service from Great Portland Street to Uxbridge was seen with a large tear in his trousers that left him exposed.

British Transport Police want to speak to this person after a man exposed himself to women on a Metropolitan Line tube train in London | British Transport Police

British Transport Police said: “He was seen touching himself while looking at women on the train. Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information which could help their investigation.”

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 607 of July 31. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.