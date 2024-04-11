Father jailed for life after murdering four-week-old son after he was left with broken neck and 23 broken ribs
A father has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years after killing his four-week-old son after he was found was a broken neck. Ollie David was found lifeless in his cot in October 2017, with a broken neck, 23 broken ribs as well as fractures to his skull, collar bone, his arms and all of his joints.
Michael Davis, 29, was found guilty of murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm following a trial at Leicester Crown Court last month. Mr Justice Cotter, who was conducting the sentencing hearing, said that a “devastating” fatal spinal injury was inflicted on Ollie at least eight days before his death. It was also noted that Ollie’s injuries were similar to those seen in a “high energy car crash”.
He added: “At least five different mechanisms were required to cause this terrible array of injuries. Michael Davis, I have no doubt that during the night you became frustrated and angry, and this led to terrible violence. You assaulted him on multiple occasions. The attacks in their various forms were also brutal – in particular the fatal neck injury.”
Ollie’s mother Kayleigh Driver was cleared of murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. However jurors found her guilty of multiple other charges including causing or allowing the death of a child and serious physical injury.
She was handed a seven-year jail sentence after the judge accepted that she did not cause any of the injuries. Mr Justice Cotter told her during his sentencing hearing: “You must have heard Ollie’s cries after he was assaulted, as you were together in the bedroom. This must have woken you up.”
Ricky Driver, Ollie’s grandfather, said in a statement prepared for the sentencing hearing: “On the 21 October 2017 we were awaken to the sad news of Ollie’s sudden death and concluded that it was a probably a cot death. A day none of us will forget. After further examination by experts, we were horrified to find out there were suspicious circumstances regarding Ollie`s death.
“The police arrested Kayleigh and Michael for questioning – this shook the family to the core. Over time the injuries were made public, and we couldn’t believe what we were being told. Ollie was perfect in every way when he was born. He had been beaten badly over time and was left to die with his injuries.
“This was our worst nightmare. How could anybody hurt a beautiful baby was beyond words. We felt sick to our stomachs, and we have shed many a tear thinking what Ollie went through in his final days.”
Detective Inspector Mark Parish said: “At the heart of this complex investigation has always been to try to get justice for Ollie. He was let down in the most horrendous ways imaginable. Due to the amount of injuries Ollie suffered, and the medical expertise needed to examine those injuries, it has taken more than six years for this investigation to come to court and for Ollie’s parents to be held accountable.”