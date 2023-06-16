The former police chief, who resigned in December, has been accused of indecent assault and raping a child

Michael Lockwood, the former director general of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), has been charged with nine sexual offences following an investigation by Humberside Police. He is accused of three offences of rape against a girl under the age of 16 as well as six counts of indecent assault - which are alleged to have been committed during the 1980s.

The 64-year-old resigned as director general of the IOPC in December. He was appointed to lead the police watchdog in 2018, and was also previously co-chair of the Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission.

In a statement released on Friday (16 June), Rosemary Ainslie, head of the Special Crime Division at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: “After carefully considering all of the evidence provided to us by Humberside Police, we have authorised charges against Michael Lockwood, 64, for nine offences under the Sexual Offences Act 1956.

“Mr Lockwood has been charged with six counts of indecent assault and three offences of rape against a girl under the age of 16, alleged to have been committed during the 1980s. The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Lockwood are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Lockwood is due to appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court on 28 June.

